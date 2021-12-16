Loaded gun found in Aiken High student's backpack Tuesday

Dec. 15—An Aiken High School student was found to have a loaded gun in their backpack at school Tuesday.

An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer responded to the school around 1 p.m. in reference to suspicious activity, according to an incident report.

The 14-year-old had been cutting class and couldn't explain why they were doing so, according to the report.

The student was asked if they had any contraband on their person, and told the officer they had a pocket knife for protection, the report read. The juvenile removed the knife from their front left pocket and placed it on the table, according to the report.

A school employee then began to look through the teenager's backpack and saw what appeared to be a handgun, according to the report. The responding officer removed the firearm from the bag and secured it.

The student was detained and transported to ADPS headquarters for booking.

