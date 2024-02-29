Loaded gun found in backpack at Jackson middle school, student arrested

Jackson Public Schools officials said a loaded firearm was found in a student's backpack during dismissal at a middle school Wednesday.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at Peeples Middle School.

JPS officials said Campus Enforcement "promptly intervened" and apprehended the student, who has been arrested and is facing criminal charges.

The student and the specific charges were not identified.

"The student will be held accountable according to school board policy and applicable laws regarding weapons on school premises. We urge parents to discuss this incident with their children and stress that it is illegal to bring any type of weapon to school. Encourage them to promptly report to a school staff member if they become aware of any weapons on campus. By doing so, we collectively contribute to maintaining a secure environment within our schools and a focus on teaching and learning," a JPS statement reads.

Campus Enforcement and Jackson Police have increased their presence at the school Thursday as a precautionary measure.

