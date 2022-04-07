Loaded gun found in bag at Modesto High School during search; student arrested

A Modesto High School student was arrested Thursday morning after a loaded handgun was found in a bag belonging to him, the school district and police said.

The school’s security team found the weapon while performing a scheduled search with contraband detection dogs, according to a voice message sent out by the district. It was immediately confiscated.

Security officers then detained 18-year-old Adrian Ramirez in connection with the gun. Modesto Police Department officers were called around 10:30 a.m. and arrived to arrest Ramirez, department spokesperson Sharon Bear said.

He was booked into Stanislaus County Jail, with bail set at $1,000. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon.

Modesto High School principal Jason Manning sent out a phone message to alert district parents about the situation.

“I commend our school security team for the responsible actions in addressing this situation to ensure the safety of all students, teachers and staff on our campus,” the message said. “I can assure you that safety is our top priority at Modesto High.”