Loaded gun found by child on playground at McKeesport Childcare Development Center

People who work near the McKeesport Childcare Development Center were grateful that no kids were hurt after a child found a loaded handgun on the playground.

“It’s a blessing that she didn’t squeeze the trigger or touch the trigger. There’s multiple day care on this street. It’s a blessing that she’s safe,” said Dorian Pirl.

A parent contacted Channel 11 and sent a picture of the sign posted on the center’s front door. It reads in part, “a child found a loaded handgun on the side of the playground. The child brought the gun to a supervising teacher. The police were called and are investigating. No one was injured.”

When Channel 11 went to the day care, the sign was still posted. We spoke with a woman who claimed to be the day care’s director.

“Somebody was crossing the playground and they dropped it. Police took all the information and I’m not going to say anything,” she said.

Some tell us this isn’t surprising because of the crime and violence already happening in that area.

“It’s hard to see. We just watch this demolition project yesterday. I think it was yesterday. I guess there trying to bring some change here but it seems like it’s so crime-ridden,” said Maryluz Rivera.

We went to speak to the McKeesport police chief and were told he was gone for the day.

Day care employees say they are making safety changes.

