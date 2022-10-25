Loaded gun found on Columbus City schools student - at least fourth time this school year

Columbus City Schools staff confiscated a loaded handgun Monday afternoon from a 17-year-old student, who is now the subject of a warrant out for his arrest.

Columbus police report the student left South High School, 1160 Ann Street, and returned about 1:55 p.m., when he was then searched by staff. The report stated that the student fled after the loaded 9 mm pistol was found, but before police called by the staff arrived at the school.

The student, who was not identified by authorities because he has a juvenile, has been charged with conveying a deadly weapon into a school safety zone and a concealed carry weapons charge.

In the first month of classes, a Dispatch review found, Columbus City Schools has seen at least 172 fights, assaults or other "major incidents" at district schools.

This is at least the sixth time the Columbus Division of Police has responded to guns being found by staff inside schools or within the school zones of Columbus-area schools, with at least four involving Columbus City Schools.

Columbus City Schools spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant said that the district's safety and security personnel observed two students exiting and returning to the building. The school's security level was "immediately increased and movement restricted," and police were notified, she said.

Safety and security staff then searched the students and found the weapon on one of the youths, who then fled. The building was placed on temporary lockdown until 2:20 p.m., shortly before regularly scheduled dismissal. Responding Columbus police officers took possession of the gun and obtained a warrant for the juvenile's arrest.

"Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possessing any object that can be deemed a weapon or potentially dangerous to others in a school environment," Bryant said. "In addition, our Guide to Student Success also clarifies the outcomes of bringing prohibited items to school, including potential suspension or expulsion."

A Columbus police spokesperson said that the gun is being retained as evidence and is pending lab testing to see if it has been used in any crimes.

Columbus City Schools does not have permanent metal detectors but instead deploys wand detectors once a week at a random school.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus high school student found with loaded handgun