Loaded gun found at Dorchester playground

Police are praising the vigilance of one patron after a loaded gun was found at a playground Monday afternoon.

Boston Police say they responded to the Walker Playground on Norfolk Street around 2:46 p.m. because a concerned individual reported an unattended firearm on the premises. Arriving officers found a loaded 9mm Taurus GC3 handgun along with loaded magazines.

It is unknown if any children were at the playground at the time of the call.

No arrests have been made but authorities say this alert citizen possibly averted an accident or act of violence within the community.

“Always remember: ‘If you see something, say something,’” Boston Police wrote in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

