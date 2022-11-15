Loaded gun found during fight between 6 students at Atlanta high school, officials say

An Atlanta high school went on lockdown Monday after a fight broke out between six students.

Spokespeople with Atlanta Public Schools confirmed that Therrell High School went on an interior lockdown after school resource officers and administrators had to break up the fight.

According to an email sent to parents of Therell High School students, an officer smelled marijuana on one of the students. While searching that student, the officer found a loaded gun.

District officials confirmed that student was arrested.

Administrators say that student will face criminal charges as well as disciplinary actions at the school and could be expelled.

The other five students were sent home with their parents and could also face criminal charges and disciplinary actions at the school, according to the email sent to parents.

School administrators went on to say that one of the students posted on social media that they would return to the school to finish the fight. More officers will be at the school on Tuesday.

“The safety and security of our students and employees will always be a top priority at Therrell High School and all Atlanta Public Schools,” district spokespeople said in a statement.

