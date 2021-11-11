Loaded gun found in Greensburg Salem High School student's backpack, police say

Nov. 10—A resource officer responding to a report of someone vaping marijuana in a bathroom at Greensburg Salem High School on Wednesday morning made another discovery: a loaded handgun hidden inside a student's backpack, authorities said.

City police continued questioning a 15-year-old student into the afternoon. Capt. Shawn Denning said the department intended to filed charges, including a felony weapons violation.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m.

"A search of one of the students' being questioned backpack turned up the 9 mm handgun," Denning said.

The boy, who is in the 10th grade, said he had been carrying the handgun in his backpack since it was given to him at a Halloween party by someone "who was dressed as a robot," Denning said. "He said he did not know who the person was who gave him the handgun or who hosted the party."

Police said the boy's cell phone contained images of himself with the gun.

Denning said the boy will be charged in juvenile court.

Kenneth Bissell, the district's acting superintendent, sent a letter to parents Wednesday morning alerting them to the incident.

"This message is to inform you that one of our children brought a weapon to Greensburg Salem High School today. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students," Bissell wrote.

"At no time was the weapon brought out at school or used to threaten other students. At no time did this event interfere with the school operations, teaching or learning. The district security measures worked to immediately eliminate any threat."

Bissell said school officials are continuing to work with police.

"This was a violation of the law; criminal charges will be brought in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures. The student involved with be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds," Bissell wrote.

He also encouraged parents and guardians to discuss the incident with their children "and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school."

Bissell said children should be encouraged to tell their parents or school officials of any reports received of a weapon being brought on school property.

"We are all working together to keep our school safe," Bissell wrote.

According to the 2021-22 student handbook: "Any student found in possession of a weapon, regardless of intent, may be reported to the local police, scheduled for an informal hearing, cited for a 10-day out of school suspension and presented to the board for a formal expulsion hearing in accordance with the Pennsylvania School Code and due process requirements."

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .