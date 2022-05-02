Loaded gun found at high school in west Charlotte; student arrested, authorities say

A student was found with a loaded gun on the campus of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology on Monday morning, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9.

The weapon was found as the student walked through one of the school’s weapon scanners, CMS said. According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun and having a gun on educational property.

The school was not put on lockdown because the weapon was discovered when the student arrived, according to CMS.

The district said this is the first time a gun was found through a weapon scanner. This was the second day weapon scanners are being used at the school, CMS said.

According to Channel 9′s reporting, this is the 29th time a gun has been found on a CMS campus this school year.

Channel 9 is asking CMS and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. We have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

