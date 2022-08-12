Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase

Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase.

Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation began Wednesday after an unidentified inmate in protective custody reported that he saw another inmate in a wheelchair waving a gun. Officials identified the inmate in the wheelchair as Hollis and when they searched his cell, they found a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson Millennium along with nine rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

“The firearm was found inside of Mr. Hollis pillow case,” wrote the reporting officer. " Mr. Hollis was laying down the bed and his arms were hugging the pillow.”

Hollis, who had been in jail since Monday, told jail officials that he received the gun from an unidentified person, according to the report.

On Friday, Atlanta police released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta City Detention Center are investigating this incident.

APD is handling the criminal portion of the case in which an inmate is being charged with Possession of a Firearm in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The ACDC is conducting an internal investigation to determine how the weapon was brought into the facility.

The investigation is ongoing.”

