Loaded gun found in student bookbag at Clarksville's New Providence Middle School

School Resource Officers found a gun in a New Providence Middle School student's backpack Thursday.

The 14-year-old was carrying a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol with seven rounds of ammunition loaded in the magazine and one in the chamber.

A teacher at NPMS received a tip that a student might be in possession of marijuana. When school administration searched the student’s backpack for drugs, they found the gun.

The School Resource Officer immediately took possession of the weapon. There was no threat of violence made against the school.

“This highlights how important it is to say something if you see something,” said Sheriff John Fuson.

“The information you share can prevent a tragedy from occurring. I am very thankful the school administrator and our SRO acted quickly.”

The student will be charged with weapons on school grounds.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Loaded gun found in students bookbag at New Providence Middle School