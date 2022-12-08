Loaded gun found in West Virginia man’s luggage at Pittsburgh International Airport

A loaded gun was found in a West Virginia man’s luggage at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to a news release, this was the second gun found at the security checkpoint on Wednesday.

The guns found Wednesday mark the 25th and 26th guns found at the airport so far in 2022.

Officials said an antique .22-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets was found in the front pocket of a laptop bag that belonged to a man from Clarksburg, West Virginia.

The man told officials that the gun belonged to his wife’s grandmother, and he did not know that he had it with him or how it ended up in his bag.

The gun was confiscated by Allegheny County police.

The incidents were not related.

