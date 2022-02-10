Loaded gun, knives found in high school teacher’s classroom, NC school district says

A high school teacher in North Carolina has been suspended without pay after a loaded gun and other weapons were found in his classroom, according to district administrators.

Montgomery County Schools identified the teacher as Jason Hensley, who teaches health sciences and coaches varsity swimming at Montgomery Central High School in Troy, North Carolina. About 780 students in grades 9-12 attend the school, which is roughly 65 miles east of Charlotte.

“The school system is devastated by this serious breach of trust,” Montgomery County Schools said in a news release. “The Montgomery County Board of Education considers the safety of students the number one priority as well as ensuring that all students have a safe learning environment. Unfortunately, those standards were not met in this circumstance.”

The school district was tipped off about a loaded firearm at the high school on Feb. 5, officials said, and the gun was confiscated the same day.

“After further investigation, the district also discovered additional concealed items such as knives and ammunition in the teacher’s classroom,” the school district said. “The situation was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.”

Hensley has been suspended without pay “pending further disciplinary action,” according to the release.

Hensley and a representative from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday, Feb. 10.

In addition to teaching, Hensley is a part-time police officer in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, Fox 8 reported, citing the sheriff’s office. Because he works in law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said having a gun on school property was not illegal and he will not face criminal charges.

Mt. Gilead Chief of Police Patrick L. Preslar did immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment, but he told WXII that Hensley has worked there part-time for 10 years.

He said the gun found in Hensley’s desk was not a service weapon and that Hensley no longer works for the department as of Monday, Feb. 7.

