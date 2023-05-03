Loaded gun, narcotics, cash seized during traffic stop in Kettering
A driver was arrested after officers found narcotics, a loaded gun, and cash during a traffic stop in Kettering Tuesday evening.
Kettering Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration on South Dixie Highway, a spokesperson for the department wrote on the department’s Facebook account.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle as part of the investigation and found approximately 450 grams of meth, 35 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of ecstasy, a loaded firearm, a scale, and undisclosed amount of cash.
No further information was provided regarding the suspect.
Kettering Police led the investigation into the traffic stop and the subsequent seizures.