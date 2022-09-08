Loaded gun, reported stolen, found near Allderdice High School

Sep. 8—Pittsburgh police took custody of a loaded handgun found Wednesday on private property near Allderdice High School in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The gun was discovered by Pittsburgh Public School Police in a Nike shoulder bag. It was under a blue grocery bag on a driveway in the 2000 block of Pittock Street, according to police.

Pittsburgh Police K-9 officers conducted a sweep of the area and did not find any additional firearms or contraband.

Police said the gun was confirmed to be stolen.

They will be reviewing video provided by school officials, as well as any available footage from nearby cameras, as part of their investigation.

