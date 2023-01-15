Loaded guns found after fight involving at least 40 juveniles at Columbus mall

Two teenagers were arrested following a fight involving at least 40 juveniles at a Columbus mall Saturday night, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The two 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated riot and carrying concealed weapons. The boys had fully loaded handguns on them, according to WBNS.

Video sent to WBNS from a viewer showed around a dozen Columbus police cruisers surrounding the outside of the mall.

Nobody was hurt and there were no reports of any shots fired.

The identities of the two arrested or anyone involved has not been released by police.

Columbus police are asking anyone with information about the fight to reach out to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).