Loaded handgun, ammunition found inside Chesapeake High School in Essex, police say

A school administrator found a loaded gun inside a classroom at Chesapeake High School on Wednesday, police said.

Baltimore County Police said they were called to the Essex high school around 12:15 p.m. after they were told that a loaded handgun and ammunition were found by a school administrator.

Police said the weapon was found inside a bag in an empty classroom.

The investigation is open and active, and police are asking anyone who may have knowledge about the incident to contact them at 410-307-2020