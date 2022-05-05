Loaded handgun confiscated by TSA at Blair County airport

A loaded 9mm handgun was confiscated from a man bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight in Blair County, TSA says.

TSA officials of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport say that they found the weapon at the checkpoint X-ray machine.

The man with the gun said that the firearm belonged to his wife, who was traveling with him.

Police were alerted and the couple was not permitted to travel with the gun.

“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Not knowing that you’re carrying a deadly weapon is inexcusable.”

Individuals who bring weapons to airport checkpoints could face a civil penalty of a fine that can go up to $13,900. This rule applies to travelers who carry concealed gun permits.

TSA detected 5,972 firearms at checkpoints in 2021.

