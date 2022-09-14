Loaded handgun found in passenger’s bag at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A loaded handgun was found inside a passenger’s duffel bag by TSA officers at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport early Wednesday.

TSA officers alerted Allegheny County police after finding the SigSauer 9mm handgun.

Allegheny County police said the 30-year-old has a valid concealed carry permit and left the gun in his bag. The FBI was notified.

At this time, no charges are expected. The gun is in possession of Allegheny County police.

