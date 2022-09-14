Loaded handgun found in passenger’s bag at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

A loaded handgun was found inside a passenger’s duffel bag by TSA officers at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport early Wednesday.

TSA officers alerted Allegheny County police after finding the SigSauer 9mm handgun.

Allegheny County police said the 30-year-old has a valid concealed carry permit and left the gun in his bag. The FBI was notified.

At this time, no charges are expected. The gun is in possession of Allegheny County police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Owner of Ross Township tree-trimming business ordered to clean up after complaints IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers Parents plead guilty to fatally poisoning baby with methadone in 2020 VIDEO: Local doctor discusses warning signs after Enterovirus D-68 detected in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts