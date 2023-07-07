Loaded pistol leads to concealed weapons charge for Kingsley man

Jul. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — A 54-year-old Kingsley man is facing a concealed weapons charge after law enforcement found a loaded pistol in his car, according to Michigan State Police officials.

On Saturday night, at approximately 7:20 p.m., an MSP trooper pulled over Perry Ray Smith for speeding on M-37 near Vance Road in Blair Township.

During the stop, the trooper reported that Smith had a loaded pistol in plain view in the center console near the cup holder area. Smith did not have a concealed pistol license at the time, and was arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll in an MSP statement.

Smith was arraigned in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count carrying a concealed weapon.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and pay a fine of up to $2,500, according to Act 328 of the Michigan Penal Code.