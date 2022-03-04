Loaded rifle, drugs found in Horry County student’s vehicle, district says

Josh Bell/jbell@thesunnews.com
Mary Norkol
·1 min read

An Horry County Schools student has been arrested after a loaded firearm and drugs were found in his vehicle on school grounds, according to the district.

A staff member found the student vaping in his car at the Academy for Technology and Academics Wednesday, according to Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson. An administrator searched the student’s vehicle.

Horry County police identified the student as Dontarrius Livingston, 18.

A loaded AR-15 rifle, a box of ammunition and a bag of marijuana were found in Livingston’s vehicle, the district said..

ATA parents and staff were notified of the incident Wednesday, Bourcier said.

“The student will face disciplinary actions to the fullest extent,” she wrote in an email to The Sun News.

Livingston was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana, according to police records.

“This is a crucial time to remind students about the importance of not bringing weapons of any kind to school or on school property and to report anything they see that causes them to feel uneasy or that could be a safety concern,” Bourcier wrote.

“If they see something, they should say something to their parents or guardians, a staff member, or any other trusted adult.”

Livingston is still in custody, according to police records.

