Loaded Slate shooter who killed man sentenced to life in prison

The Milwaukee man who shot and killed a local chef at Loaded Slate in April 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for extended supervision after 45 years.

The sentence comes after Adrew Terry was found guilty by a jury in December of first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon for the murder of Shannon Freeman. The incident occurred at the former bar on Martin Luther King Drive.

Freeman was a 30-year-old father of one and was the head chef at City Lights Brewing. Three members of his family read victim-impact statements. In them, they highlighted Freeman as a "girl dad" to his daughter, a wonderful brother, uncle, cousin and friend, and a man who found stress relief at the gym.

The three family members also asked for the judge to sentence Terry to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Around 20 people showed up in support of Freeman.

"My heart aches everyday for Shannon, and tears roll down my face everyday for my son," Freeman's mother, Wendela Harris, told the court. "He didn't deserve to have his life cut short. It takes a dark heart, a person with no soul to do something like this, to shoot my son in the back. He never knew my son. Someone like that doesn't need to be in society."

While the family asked for life in prison, assistant district attorney Grant Huebner recommended to the court that Terry be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision after 45 years. The defense asked for life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision after 20 years, which is the minimum for the charge.

Terry also addressed the court.

"I want to apologize to the family," he said. "I didn't know Mr. Freeman. I do have a family, and I don't take lightly what that means to not be there for your children. No words can express how I feel right now. I hope one day you (the Freeman family) can forgive me for the actions I took that night."

Story continues

Judge Mark Sanders ultimately went with the assistant district attorney's recommendation for sentencing. Terry also was ordered to pay $6,441.51 in restitution to Freeman's parents.

According to surveillance footage described in the criminal complaint:

Shortly before the shooting, Terry entered the establishment with his wife and walked to the bar. As they talked with each other, Freeman is seen walking toward them and standing behind them, appearing to sing along to the music playing.

Terry then made a purchase and handed the bartender a credit card, which was later recovered by police.

After stepping away from the bar, Terry appeared to dance until making an angry gesture for unclear reasons at Freeman, who then smiled. Terry removed his hat and coat, revealing a firearm protruding from his pocket. He is seen moving the gun from the pocket to his waistband and pulling his shirt over it.

It's not clear if Freeman noticed the gun, but Terry then moved toward him to say something. Freeman then set down his drink and walked toward the establishment’s exit. He was followed by Terry.

As Freeman reached the first set of doors, Terry pulled out the gun and fired nine shots at Freeman's back. He fired two more shots after Freeman fell to the ground and gasped for air. Terry then stepped over Freeman and exited the bar.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Loaded Slate shooter who killed man sentenced to life in prison