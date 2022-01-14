New loan office, financial resource center opens in Newtown

Malcom Lewis Barnes
·2 min read
Carlos Yancey, (sitting), Tom Quales, Joe McKenzie and local contractor Terrill Salem in the newly renovated Bay First offices.
Carlos Yancey, (sitting), Tom Quales, Joe McKenzie and local contractor Terrill Salem in the newly renovated Bay First offices.

St. Petersburg-based First Home Bank celebrated the expansion of its local Sarasota presence and opened of a first-of-its-kind loan production office (LPO) and financial resource center in the heart of the Newtown community of north Sarasota on Friday.

“We are excited to officially join the Newtown community and serve as a trusted financial institution for its residents, ensuring they have access to the resources and tools they need,” said First Home Bank Sarasota Market President Tom Quale. “We are thankful for the support we have received from the community and its leaders to date and look forward to playing a role in the ongoing development of this historic area.”

Previously: First Home Bank to run a loan production office in Newtown

Deadline approaching: Funding now available to help low-income Manatee County residents fix dilapidated homes

To lead these efforts, First Home Bank hired Sarasota residents Carlos Yancy and Joe McKenzie as business development specialists. Both will also join the Bank’s PEACE Team (Providing Equal Access to Credit Envoy), a team of residential mortgage experts dedicated to combating inequality and better serving the needs of minority and low-to-moderate income borrowers in every phase of the homebuying process.

The newly branded BAY FIRST bank demonstrated its commitment to local businesses by using T. Salem Construction to complete the renovations of the space leased from Sarasota that it hopes to make a permanent branch.

“That’s why we are here, to make things grow”, said Tom Quale, market president, who referenced the work that Terrill Salem’s company completed to renovate the former offices of the Sarasota Redevelopment Center at Martin Luther King Way and North Osprey.

The LPO will be the first of its kind in the community, providing personal and commercial loans as well as financial education, programs and additional resources to community members and business owners. It will also feature a no-fee ATM, providing customers free access to their funds.

Community members, city officials and bank leaders celebrate the opening of the First Home Bank office in Newtown Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Left to right: Jetson Grimes, Kyle Battie, Joe McKenzie, Cash the Money Dog Mascot, Carlos Yancey, Hagan Brody and Marlon Brown.
Community members, city officials and bank leaders celebrate the opening of the First Home Bank office in Newtown Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Left to right: Jetson Grimes, Kyle Battie, Joe McKenzie, Cash the Money Dog Mascot, Carlos Yancey, Hagan Brody and Marlon Brown.

The location was selected as part of First Home’s commitment to identifying underserved areas in need of financial resources and ensuring residents have access to a trusted financial institution that can give them the tools required to succeed and reinvest in their community.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, First Home Bank operates seven banking centers in the Tampa Bay area and originates residential mortgages through 24 loan production offices nationwide.

In addition to residential mortgages, First Home Bank offers a broad range of retail and business banking services, including small business loans through its SBA loan division, CreditBench, and is one of the top producing SBA lenders in the country, ranking in the Top 10 in loans under $350,000 and number 5 in the state of Florida.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: First-of-its kind loan production office opens in heart of Newtown

