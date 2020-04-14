loanDepot announces plans to hire 3,000 employees by year's end; new team members will complement the company's fully remote-enabled, currently 7,000-strong workforce

Company also announces virtual job fair to connect candidates with current job openings; selected candidates can join the company immediately thanks to loanDepot's fully digital, virtual on-boarding and training processes

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh announced that the company will continue to scale its national workforce and plans to hire 3,000 employees by year's end.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) More

"During this challenging time, our priority is to keep our employees safe, and to provide necessary essential services to the housing industry and American families," said Hsieh. "In order to do this, we fully transitioned our 7000-strong workforce to remote several weeks ago. The smooth and orderly way in which our team transitioned from in-office to remote has allowed us to continue to fulfill the purpose we have as an industry and company, while ensuring we uphold the commitment we have to our employees, our customers and their loved ones."

"Because we are able to so effectively serve in this remote way," continued Hsieh, "we have continued to provide the financial services that many Americans so critically need right now, at record levels. Thanks to the value we provide to homeowners across the nation, we are in a position to scale and welcome 3,000 talented individuals to Team loanDepot by year's end."

One of the ways in which the company will rapidly add talent to its roster is via a virtual job fair that will be held on Thursday, April 23 at 3pm PT/6pm ET via a LinkedIn Live event on the company's LinkedIn Channel. This virtual job fair will allow prospective candidates to hear directly from company leaders, learn more about current company openings and directly connect with company recruiters, all from the safety and comfort of their homes.

"We're in a new norm – but it's a norm that we were prepared for." Hsieh stated. "Our team has created a process by which candidates can apply, on-board and train in an entirely virtual way. Our upcoming LinkedIn Live virtual job fair event is just one example of the way in which we have utilized technology to ensure that, while we are all at home, we are all still connected and able to perform critical functions for business health and growth, like sourcing and hiring new candidates, exceptionally well."

"I am pleased to make this announcement today, and know that our new team members will help us serve even more individuals and families who need us during these challenging economic times," continued Hsieh. "It's important to note, however, that I am also incredibly proud of and committed to our current team, 7,000 strong. The spirit of service, unity and community from Team loanDepot—to our customers and to each other—during this time of remote work is something truly special to see. I'm grateful and proud to work alongside what I believe to be the best team in the industry."

Team member safety and support and new candidate opportunities are just two of the ways in which Hsieh and loanDepot are serving American communities during this unprecedented national crisis. The company also recently donated $1 million dollars to assist thousands of individuals, families and children, along with first-responders and healthcare workers, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.