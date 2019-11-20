These Loans Help You Build Credit — and Your Savings

Should you work on building up your savings — or focus first on paying off debt and building your credit?

That's one of those very fundamental questions that consumers face, and finding the right answer can be a struggle. But it's no longer an either-or kind of thing: You can bolster your savings and your credit simultaneously, using something called a credit-builder loan.

They're loans that come with built-in savings accounts. Initially they were offered by credit unions and smaller banks, but now a larger institution, Austin Capital Bank, is taking the idea mainstream by making credit-builder loans available online.

Introducing Credit Strong

Credit Strong is a new credit-builder loan.

The Texas-based bank has introduced a product called Credit Strong, and here's how it works: You take out a loan for a relatively small amount — up to $2,000 — and allow the money to be locked away in a savings account, earning interest.

You gain access to the savings once you've paid off the loan, within two years. Making your payments on time helps improve your credit.

“Consumers usually build credit by opening up a credit card and then spending on purchases. By opening a Credit Strong account with us, consumers can instead establish or build their credit by setting aside savings," says Erik Beguin, president and CEO of Austin Capital Bank, in a news release.

Help for those with little or no credit

Credit Strong can help if you have little or no credit.

The loans are geared toward consumers the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, calls "credit invisible": the nearly 1 in 5 Americans — an estimated 45 million — who have either a weak credit history or no credit history at all.

The CFPB says credit-builder loans can help you establish a credit history for the very first time, and the savings "could be used for an emergency (in lieu of more costly financial products)."

A recent Federal Reserve study found nearly 40% of Americans don't have the resources to cover an unexpected emergency expense of $400.

The loans also are helpful if you've already used credit — but poorly. Paying back the installment loan responsibly, in a timely manner allows you to recover from your credit mistakes and raise your sunken credit score.

No big cash deposit needed

Credit Strong is a good option for those who can't afford to make a hefty deposit.

