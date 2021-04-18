Lobbying rules 'could be strengthened' after Greensill scandal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Yorke
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Eustice - AFP
George Eustice - AFP

The rules around lobbying could be strengthened in the wake of the Greensill scandal, a Cabinet minister has said.

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, suggested that “tweaks or changes” in certain areas could be implemented once a number of reviews and inquiries into the controversy had concluded.

However, in comments that drew criticism from Labour on Sunday, Mr Eustice also insisted that there were already some “quite robust systems in place”.

Citing the ministerial code, he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “It is about how ministers conduct themselves based on the people they have talked to.

"So, we should be worried less about who they have talked to, worried much more about 'are they unduly influenced by individuals?'

"And that is why they declare meetings they have, that is why they declare financial interests, it is why they declare any other potential interests of family members – and that does happen and we all do that."

It comes days after Boris Johnson launched an independent review headed by Nigel Boardman, a leading lawyer, to look into Greensill’s access to Downing Street and Whitehall.

David Cameron, the former prime minister, worked for the company and privately lobbied ministers on its behalf before it went into administration last month.

David Cameron-Greensill lobbying scandal explained
David Cameron-Greensill lobbying scandal explained

Several Parliamentary inquiries are also underway, as is a probe by Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, into second jobs held by civil servants and the so-called “revolving door” between Whitehall and the private sector.

Downing Street on Sunday said that it would not preempt the findings of Mr Boardman, who will report back to the Prime Minister later this year. He may also provide recommendations for reform.

However, other senior figures in Whitehall have suggested that the ministerial code is in fact one of the areas most likely to be strengthened, amid concerns that it is too ambiguous.

One source told The Telegraph that the case for rewriting the code – which sets out the requirements expected of ministers – was a “strong one”.

They added that any change was likely to see the code both shortened and simplified, with clearer guidance issued on the standards expected of ministers to prevent conflicts of interests.

Others have called for the code to include a range of sanctions available if ministers are found to be in breach, amid concerns that the current expectation is either that those under investigation are exonerated or forced to resign.

Sir Alex Allan, the former adviser to the Prime Minister on ministerial standards, is among those to have publicly called for a clearly-defined sanctions regime.

There are also suggestions that contracts for civil servants, consultants and temporary contractors could be tightened.

Profiles Greensill scandal
Profiles Greensill scandal

Meanwhile, The Telegraph has been told that calls for Westminster’s lobbying watchdog to be given legally binding powers are likely to be resisted, with senior Whitehall insiders claiming it could cost the taxpayer up to £40million.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which vets applications from former ministers and senior civil servants seeking new jobs in the private sector, can issue advice on the rules and express its objections but does not have the ability to force applicants to comply.

By handing Acoba the ability to block appointments or issue penalties for breaches, campaigners say it would be better able to police the so-called “revolving door” between Westminster and the private sector.

But The Telegraph has been told that the calls are unlikely to materialise due to the costs associated with bolstering Acoba’s powers and the resources required to do so.

One insider said that placing it on a statutory footing would require the hiring of lawyers and accountants, as well as securing office space to accommodate a larger organisation.

Further costs could also be incurred through paying former civil servants gardening leave, should the rules around the period after leaving the public sector be tightened, it was suggested.

While Acoba’s yearly expenditure currently totals just £320,000, according to its annual accounts, sources suggested a full statutory body could end up costing tens of millions of pounds annually.

However, William Wragg, the Conservative chairman of the Commons public administrations and constitutional affairs committee, told The Telegraph it was a “fanciful figure”.

He said arguments about the cost of bolstering the watchdog must “not become a deflection from not doing anything” and urged others against pre-empting the findings of a series of inquiries into the scandal, including one that will be launched by his committee this week.

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters march through downtown Raleigh

    For the second consecutive evening, a demonstration was held in Raleigh with protesters marching and calling for change in response to recent deadly shootings in the Midwest involving police.

  • Raleigh vigil turns to street protest on third night of rallies against police violence

    About 300 people attended a vigil for Daunte Wright on Sunday night. Part of the crowd then marched through downtown Raleigh. Police made some arrests.

  • Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss charges

    A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's bid to dismiss the original indictment against her.The British socialite is accused of recruiting three teenaged girls from 1994 to 1997 for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.She also faces charges of lying under oath.Maxwell argued that she could not get a fair trial because of a drumbeat of negative media publicity, and said she was being scapegoated because Epstein was dead.Those claims were rejected by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who said the court would ensure Maxwell's right to a fair and impartial jury.She did, however, agree to sever the two perjury charges, which will be tried separately.Nathan's decision covers six of the eight criminal counts Maxwell faces, to which she has pleaded not guilty.Prosecutors added two more charges last month relating to a fourth alleged victim, who was said to have been recruited by Maxwell and paid to give Epstein sexualised massages between 2001 and 2004.Maxwell is due in court next week to be formally arraigned on the additional charges.She has been in prison in Brooklyn since her arrest last July, and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

  • Clubhouse closes new round of funding that would value app at $4 billion - source

    Audio-chat app Clubhouse closed a new Series C round of financing, the company said during its weekly town hall on Sunday, without disclosing the amount raised. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the new financing would value the company at $4 billion. The social media app said the new round of financing was led by Andrew Chen of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz with major investors like DST Global, Tiger Global and Elad Gil.

  • ‘He hit him so hard his feet flew’: testimony continues in SC sheriff’s trial

    A civil rights violation, use of deputies to build a “man cave,” improper first class air fare for spouses are just a few of varied charges at play in the ongoing federal criminal trial of former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood.

  • Exclusive: Canada's budget to include digital and luxury levies, but no wealth tax - sources

    Canada's first budget in two years, to be presented to parliament on Monday, proposes a sales tax for online platforms and e-commerce warehouses, a digital services tax for Web giants and a luxury tax on items like yachts, government sources familiar with the document said. It will not include a wealth tax, a levy sought by the opposition New Democrats. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's budget will need the support of at least one opposition group to pass.

  • Closing playgrounds during Covid has fuelled ‘pandemic of mental health problems’ among children

    Closing playgrounds has helped to fuel “a pandemic of mental health problems” among children, a parliamentary committee has warned. The All Party Parliamentary Group on a Fit and Healthy Childhood is calling for practical measures to help children recover from repeated lockdowns, which have left too many confined for long periods at home. Their report calls for the halting and reversal of closures of children’s playgrounds - saying it is now more important than ever to encourage more outdoor play. Its authors said the decision to close off playgrounds during the first lockdown followed longer-term trends which have seen too many play areas sold off in recent years. MPs said children growing up in the shadow of Covid needed far more help to recover from the pandemic, warning that one in six children are likely to be suffering from mental health problems - up from one in nine three years ago. The new report, called Covid Generation: A Mental Health Pandemic in the Making, calls for a major investment in NHS mental health services and an expansion in research. And it demands wider changes, to boost the amount of time children spend active and outdoors. The report warns that spending on play facilities has fallen by 44 per cent since 2017/18, with 347 playgrounds closed since 2014. It also calls for “outdoor play” to be put on the National Curriculum, warning that the lack of free play, and the amount of time spent glued to screens, is fuelling a rise in children’s mental health disorders. Experts said the closures of children’s playgrounds and play facilities across the country during the first lockdown had exacerbated such problems, adding to frustration and anxiety. And they said that many children had also suffered fallout from their parents’ stresses during the pandemic, with many exposed to heavier drinking at home. Author Prof Tamsin Ford, Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, said: “Children have been very, very hard hit; in terms of their education, their development and their health. We need to respond to that so that we don't scar a generation.” She said what while more help was needed, and training to identify those who were struggling with “severe and persistent” distress, steps should also be taken needed to boost wellbeing, and keep children active and happy. Prof Ford said: “We need to be optimising our policies to support health and well-being and that does mean keeping active, and for children it means playing; that's how they learn. “I found it incredibly sad walking past playgrounds with tape all over them, during lockdown. We didn't do well in supporting children first time around; we should make sure that we don't make that mistake again.” Prof Ford led research on more than 3,000 families which last summer classed 16 per cent of children aged five to 16 as having a “probable” mental disorder - a rise from 10.8 per cent in 2017. She said mental health research was particularly poorly funded, with around £9 per person with a mental health problem, compared with £288 for those with cancer, saying far more scrutiny of the problem, and the most effective treatments, was needed. The Royal College of Psychiatrists has said that around 1.5 million children could need additional mental health support as a result of the pandemic. Lead author Helen Clark said the mental health crisis among the young was “a ticking time bomb,” with psychiatrists warning that the fallout from lockdown could be the greatest threat to mental health since the second world war. The new report, involving 41 charities, academics, and children’s play specialists, was sponsored by MQ Mental Health Research. Its chief executive, Lea Milligan said: “The most vulnerable in our society are the ones who will be carrying the heaviest burden post-pandemic. The increase in mental illness in the UK was already an alarming trend before covid struck. Now it is an emergency.” “Without action, many of our children could face a lifetime of depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses,” he said.

  • David Krejci with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals

    David Krejci (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 04/18/2021

  • Duncan James says Nikki Grahame once asked him to be her sperm donor

    The 'Big Brother' star passed away last week after a lengthy battle with anorexia.

  • George W. Bush: Immigration debates should be "more respectful about the immigrant"

    Former President George W. Bush (R) told "CBS Sunday Morning" that he wants the nation's immigration debate to be "more respectful about the immigrant."Why it matters: The Republican party has veered sharply to the right on the issue of immigration. Former President Trump built his campaign on the promise of building a new U.S.-Mexico border wall and issued strict policies for returning families and unaccompanied children.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More unaccompanied children are crossing the border and migrant advocacy groups are fed up as Biden continues some controversial immigration practices used by Trump. The Biden administration is facing a growing humanitarian crisis at the border that could be just as bad as the ones faced by Barack Obama and Donald Trump, if not worse. On getting involved in the immigration debate: "I do want to say to Congress: 'Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration. Please put aside tryin' to score political points on either side.­' I hope I can help set a tone that is more respectful about the immigrant, which may lead to reform of the system."Norah O'Donnell: "You gave an Oval Office address on immigration ... It's been 15 years. ... Still nothing's been done. ... Is it one of the biggest disappointments of your presidency?"George W. Bush: "Yes. It really is. ... The problem with the immigration debate is that ... one can create a lot of fear. 'They're comin' after you.' ... [A] nation that is willing to accept the refugee or the harmed or the frightened, to me is a great nation. And we are a great nation."Bush supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who pass a background check and pay taxes. O'Donnell: "And if that were the proposal by President Biden, would you lobby your own party to support that?"Bush: "Well, I am right now. ... Whether my own party listens to me or not's another question."Bush, who's out Tuesday with a new book of his oil paintings, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants," said he hopes his portraits, will create "a better understanding about the role of immigrants in our society. Mine is just a small voice in what I hope is a chorus of people saying: 'Let's see if we can't solve the problem.'"Go deeper: Watch the 8-min. segment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Hunter Biden: The US president’s prodigal son

    In his new memoir, Beautiful Things, Joe Biden’s second son talks of his life in the shadow of American politics and his redemption from the years of debauchery and chaos that almost cost his father the presidency. Sean O’Grady wonders if his problems are really over

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Lakers beat Jazz in overtime with role players in star mode

    With every All-Star player sidelined, the Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 in overtime Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.