Lobbying world





Dena Baron Smith joined Invariant LLC as a principal. Baron Smith previously served as a Republican professional staffer for the House Appropriations Committee for more than two decades. She most recently served as minority clerk for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

TheGROUP D.C. hired Stacy Palmer Barton as a principal. She most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) and previously was chief of staff to Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio).

Joseph Fawkner joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as a senior policy adviser. Fawkner most recently served as senior policy adviser to Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) and previously oversaw international corporate development and investment at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Klein/Johnson Group hired Ray Zaccaro as a principal. Zaccaro most recently served as senior adviser and communications director for Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and previously served as communications director for Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.).

Alston & Bird hired Alexandra Marzelli as a counsel. Marzelli most recently served as associate chief counsel at the Food and Drug Administration and previously was senior counsel at medical technology firm Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Ryan Shay joined Faegre Drinker as a director. Shay previously served as legislative director for Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.) and previously served as senior legislative assistant for Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.).

Graphite Health hired Josh Karetny as its first head of policy. Karetny previously served as acting chief of staff to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).