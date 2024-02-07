Lobbying World: SIFMA state government alum returns

Kyle Innes will return to the state government relations team at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) as managing director and associate general counsel. He was previously vice president and assistant general counsel on the trade association’s state government affairs team before departing for a stint at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority as associate director in the office of government affairs.

Jennifer Jacoby is joining Invariant as a senior director. Jacoby was most recently managing director of federal government affairs and associate general counsel at SIFMA, and she previously worked for the law firm WilmerHale.

Invariant has also hired Ken Barbic as a principal. Barbic was most recently vice president and head of policy and global government relations at the Farmer’s Business Network, and he was previously assistant secretary for congressional relations at U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Trump administration and deputy assistant for congressional affairs in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during the George W. Bush administration.

Matthew Fitting joined Emergent BioSolutions as director of government affairs. He was most recently director of advocacy at the National Kidney Foundation and previously worked on advocacy for the American Nurses Association and the American Heart Association.

Gus Herbert joined Frost Brown Todd’s Louisville office as government relations principal in the firm’s lobbying & public policy practice group. Gus previously managed the successful 2022 re-election campaign for Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s unsuccessful bid for governor in 2023, and he held several roles under Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.