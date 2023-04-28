Lobbyist pleads guilty to bribery charge as medical marijuana corruption case continues

Vincent Brown, 32, pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy to commit bribery charge in a federal court in Grand Rapids Friday. Brown, a lobbyist for the marijuana industry, is the third man to plead guilty in a corruption probe stemming from bribes given to former House Speaker Rick Johnson during his time as chair of Michigan's now-defunct Medical Marihuana Licensing Board.

Brown faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, although prosecutors have agreed to consider motioning for a lesser sentence in return for his cooperation.

Johnson, 70, was the chairman of the licensing board, which approved or denied applications from medical marijuana businesses, in 2017-19. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to accepting $110,200 in cash and benefits during his time as chair.

Brown and Brian Pierce, whose plea hearing is set for next Friday, paid Johnson $42,000 in combined cash and benefits to influence him into approving licenses for medical marijuana businesses during his time as chair, according to the feds. A fourth individual, businessman John Dalaly, pleaded guilty to a bribery charge last week for providing Johnson $68,200 in cash and benefits.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green released Brown on an unsecured bond of $50,000 meaning he will only have to pay if he violates any of his bond conditions, which restrict his travel, subject him to drug testing, forbid excessive alcohol consumption and require him to surrender his passport and a firearm.

Brown's travel is restricted to the state of Michigan, but Green did permit Brown to travel to South Carolina next month and to North Carolina for a wedding in August. Green denied a request from Brown's attorney, Mark Kriger, to allow Brown to travel through the continental U.S.

Additionally, Brown cannot have any ties to the marijuana industry under his bond conditions. This is a conundrum for Brown, Kriger said, because he still operates a consulting company dealing almost exclusively with marijuana-focused clients.

Kriger asked Green to allow Brown to sell his interest in his company, but Green denied the request after U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris O'Connor said it would be a violation of the plea agreement, which bars Brown from devaluing any assets. Kriger's further attempts to dissuade Green, including floating that Brown could unregister as a lobbyist, were unsuccessful.

"He's not doing it, period," Green said.

Brown will likely be sentenced later this year by U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering. Sentencing dates for Dalaly and Johnson are set for Sept. 14 and Sept. 28, respectively.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said Tuesday the investigation into the medical marijuana corruption scheme remains ongoing.

