Loblaw Companies' (TSE:L) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of July to CA$0.41. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Loblaw Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Loblaw Companies was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 29%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Loblaw Companies Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from CA$0.84 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of CA$1.46. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Loblaw Companies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Loblaw Companies' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Loblaw Companies (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

