Lobster Fest scheduled for Aug. 13

Jul. 22—BELLEFONTE — Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky will have its 15th annual Lobster Fest with dinner, live music, and silent and live auctions at the Bellefonte Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Safe Harbor is an emergency shelter and advocacy center that provides confidential, caring and supportive services to all domestic violence victims in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence and Elliott counties.

Safe Harbor has as many as 150 women and children each year. It provides a safe place and resources, education, counseling and advocacy regarding domestic violence.

Safe Harbor's services are free to all domestic violence victims — regardless of race, gender, national origin, age, sexual orientation or handicap.

Dress for Lobster Fest is summer casual. Bellefonte Country Club is at 208 Country Club Drive.

Contact Beth Lunsford or Ann Perkins at (606) 329-9304 for sponsorships and reservation information.