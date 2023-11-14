Lobster Trap Tree goes up

Nov. 13—STONINGTON — Volunteers set up the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, on Monday at the Town Dock.

A crew of volunteers from the chamber and Noah's Restaurant spent the day assembling the third annual tree, made of between 445 and 460 lobster traps. By the end of the day it was expected to be 35 feet tall.

"Our goal isn't to get bigger, it's to perfect the shape of the tree," said Chamber President Lisa Konicki as she helped pass lobster traps to volunteers.

This year's tree also features 450 buoys made from artists across Connecticut and Rhode Island sponsored by local businesses. Many were painted, some had 3D elements, others wore yarn or featured stained glass.

A lighting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 with a free shuttle available from various parking locations. See www.lobstertraptree.com for more details.