Local 3-year-old forgotten in school van, picked up by mother at hospital

Imagine putting your child on the school bus in the morning and then in the afternoon there’s no child, no school bus and no phone call. That’s what happened to a local mom Monday night, who had to pick up her 3-year-old son from Children’s Hospital after he was left in a hot school van for hours.

“I (was) very worried, you know. I’m crying, ‘What happened to my son? Is something wrong?’” said mother Zir Kam.

