LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT APP WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2024
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing starts at $57,345 including destination, a whopping price drop of nearly $30,000 when compared to the previous model.
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
A third atmospheric river this month brings flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here's the latest on the storm.
The popular line of sprays and lotions is effective, affordable and easy to find.
The NFL offseason is in full effect, and teams are returning to the drawing board to fix what's broken and strengthen what's not. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon identifies the top issues at hand.
There were 22 people injured and one person killed when a mass shooting broke out just minutes after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade had ended last week in Kansas City.
Walmart is paying $2.3 billion for connected TV maker Vizio in a bid to rival Amazon's ecosystem.
Our team has reviewed plans from Purple Carrot, Hungryroot, Daily Harvest and more to help you find a convenient option for staying healthy.
The Pokémon Company is hosting a livestream on February 27 to discuss what’s coming down the pike throughout 2024. Rumors are swirling that we’ll get information regarding remakes of Pokémon Black and Pokémon White.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Durable and absorbent, they're a go-to in home kitchens and restaurants alike.
Acer unveiled a pair of AMD Ryzen 8040 series laptops on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, given their chips’ dedicated NPUs, the company is marketing the 2024 Acer Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 as AI workhorses.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
With the running game continuing to be a focal point in 2024, Andy Behrens reminds fantasy baseball managers to prioritize steals when drafting.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
Can't figure out what color is on your wall? This little gadget will tell you in seconds.