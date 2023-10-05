Local 5 News at 10:00
Blessing the Animals
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
The Greatest Show on Earth is returning after a 6-year hiatus — here's what's changed.
Prime Day is back, besties. Let the manifesting for those sweet, sweet deals begin.
Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of Upside Foods, has been a champion of the cultivated meat industry, and especially its work in reducing the dependence on animals for food, since he was a cardiologist. In a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Valeti explained that lots of people want to eat the cultivated chicken product UPSIDE Foods is producing — it just can’t make enough. Upside Foods has raised over $600 million to date and is building facilities so it can produce at a higher rate.
Despite claiming a long history of safety with their big cats, a former acrobat was viciously attacked by a leopard decades before the infamous attack on Roy.
"There is so much love, gratitude, and respect conveyed here without a single word."
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 5.
"I just got scammed on Facebook Marketplace. Like an actual identity theft scam. So I'm gonna share it with you so that you don't fall for it. Be smarter than me!"
Fatone assumed Timberlake would rejoin NSync right after 'Justified' ("It was more of, 'Hey, I'm going to do some music, and then we'll get back together'"), but he has never resented his bandmate's solo success.
Investors have historically been skeptical of green hydrogen. High production costs, expensive infrastructure builds, competition with batteries and minimal government support have made the green hydrogen sector a risky bet. Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has just become green hydrogen's first unicorn, with a $380 million Series C raise that brought its valuation up to $1 billion.
Avowed metal fan Blake Shelton would have loved this loud lady.
Toyota's miniature Land Cruiser said to come to market in 2024. Internally called a 'Jimny killer,' could be called Land Hopper.
Can you really ever have enough fall jackets?
"You have single-handedly made me fall in love with brooches." The post This creator styled several vintage brooches, earrings and now TikTok is obsessed: ‘This is…….. game changing’ appeared first on In The Know.
"You never knew where us millennials were, you never knew."
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
GiveMeTheVIN is auctioning 23 classic cars, including several low-mileage Corvette models like a 1990 ZR1 with merely 25 miles.
Add them to your closet now!
Rivian R1T fender benders can turn into $40K repair bills. Rear corner damage is an Achilles heel for gargantuan estimates.