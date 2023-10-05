Local 5 News at 10:00

TechCrunch

Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of Upside Foods, has been a champion of the cultivated meat industry, and especially its work in reducing the dependence on animals for food, since he was a cardiologist. In a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Valeti explained that lots of people want to eat the cultivated chicken product UPSIDE Foods is producing — it just can’t make enough. Upside Foods has raised over $600 million to date and is building facilities so it can produce at a higher rate.