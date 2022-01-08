Local activists protest police shooting of St. Petersburg teen

Standing in front of the St. Petersburg Police Department Friday, Christopher Tonsel’s mother teared up as she told reporters about her son’s condition.

Once weighing 170 pounds, the 17-year-old is now at about 130 pounds. Catherine Jones said her son is not able to keep food down and has panic attacks. He has suffered lung, pancreas and liver damage, she said, and he is being held in a jail cell for 23 hours a day.

On Oct. 20, St. Petersburg K9 Officer Leighton Williams shot Tonsel in the abdomen and left ribcage during a police pursuit after authorities say the teenager fled the scene of a domestic dispute.

“He was terrified,” Jones said.

“When did you fear for your life?” she said of the officer. “And why do you feel that it was all right to shoot my son?”

Tonsel is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He also was arrested on juvenile charges of burglary and grand theft motor vehicle, according to a report issued Wednesday from a task force that investigated the shooting and cleared the officer.

Tonsel’s family, along with members of local social justice organizations the Party for Socialism and Liberation and St. Pete Cop Watch, gathered Friday outside the police department to protest the shooting, drawing a crowd of about 40 people. Activists called for Williams to be fired and arrested, and for authorities to drop Tonsel’s charges.

The shooting occurred after a maintenance worker called police about a domestic dispute between Tonsel and a teen girl at Wildwood Recreation Center after it turned physical.

According to an edited version of police body camera footage released by the St. Petersburg Police Department, Williams pursued Tonsel in his patrol vehicle. After Tonsel fled behind a house, Williams got out of his car and pursued Tonsel with a police dog. He noticed the black handle of a firearm in Tonsel’s pocket, according to the task force report. Williams told Tonsel to drop the gun then shot Tonsel, the video shows.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce, headed by Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, investigated the shooting. Gualtieri initially said the footage would not be released until the investigation was complete and Tonsel’s criminal case had also been closed. The St. Petersburg Police Department released an edited version of the video Wednesday, after the investigation was complete, in the interest of transparency, police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said.

At the time of the shooting, Gualtieri had said the teenager pointed a gun at Williams after the officer told Tonsel to drop the gun. However, in a later report, Gualtieri said Williams told Tonsel to drop the gun and the teenager “appeared to pull out the firearm and turn toward Officer Williams” before Williams fired one round, shooting Tonsel in the abdomen.

Tonsel’s mother and activists say the edited video footage released by police contradicts the police narrative. Within one second, the officer shouts “put the gun down,” then shoots Tonsel. St. Pete Cop Watch also posted its own edited and slowed down version of the camera footage on Twitter, which appears to show Tonsel’s gun hitting the ground before Williams fired.

“I just want to know why the police have been hiding the truth,” Jones told reporters. She said Williams gave her son so many commands the teenager couldn’t even comply with the first one.

Protesters carried signs reading “St. Pete Police shot a Black teen and tried to cover it up,” “Fire and arrest Leighton Williams” and “Justice for Christopher Tonsel.” Local activists addressed the crowd.

“Officer Leighton Williams just shot him out of racist terror,” said Karla Correa, a member with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. “He said that he feared for his life, and Bob Gualtieri is repeating these same racist ideas.”

William Kilgore of St. Pete Cop Watch addressed those gathered and led the crowd in chants in the fading evening light.

“When Black lives are under attack, what do we do?” Kilgore shouted.

“Stand up,” the crowd replied. “Fight back.”