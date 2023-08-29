Local addiction specialist says tainting of street drug supply is worst he's ever seen
“When I see the stories about the major drug busts, I’m not surprised by it anymore. That, it's reality - it's what's out there,” said David Clayton.
While Apple continues (or doesn’t continue) to develop its plans for a self-driving automobile, the company is proposing an advanced high-end technology for an augmented reality (AR) display system that would generate a bunch of information onto a vehicle’s windshield. In a U.S. Patent Office filing last week, Apple described a graphical overlay on the glass in front of the driver that would provide information about the real-time environment as well as data about objects in the distance — humans included — along with the vehicle’s speed, suspension and other factors. The system, which may borrow on Apple’s science being employed in its soon-to-be-released Vision Pro headsets, would rely on a variety of sensors to collect information about the surrounding environment.
The former No. 1 pick said he would want to land with the 76ers if he got traded again, adding that he wants to play for Australia at the Olympics after not playing with the team since 2013.
It's been nearly a year since Meta announced at Connect 2022 that it would give its weird Caspar the Friendly Ghost-esque metaverse avatars some legs to make them appear slightly more human. The day of reckoning is almost upon us as Quest Home avatars now sport extra limbs in the latest beta version of the Quest software.
Meg Ryan, queen of romantic comedies in the '80s and '90s, returns to the genre in upcoming film "What Happens Later." Here's why she left Hollywood.
Daewood Davis was released from the hospital Sunday after sustaining a scary injury during Saturday's preseason game.
Ayaneo has announced its latest handheld gaming device will be available for pre-order on September 5, 2023.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Experts discuss the danger of THC for kids, and how parents can keep them safe.
Earlier this summer, Twitch offered some good news to streamers frustrated with the platform's default revenue share, which splits earnings between the company and the creator 50/50. With the launch of Twitch's new Partner Plus program, streamers could soon qualify to take home 70% of their earnings instead — but that better deal came with a few pretty major caveats. To qualify for Partner Plus, Twitch requires that streamers maintain a minimum of 350 paid subscribers for three straight months.
Ronald Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.