Local agencies adapting to drop in grant funding

Oct. 15—Local agencies that work with children in need and survivors of domestic violence are receiving fewer federal funds to support programs for victim services.

Despite the decrease in funding, directors for Owensboro agencies that receive funding said Thursday that their missions wouldn't be negatively impacted.

The funds, which are passed through the state, come from the federal Victims of Crime Act. The 1984 law established the Crime Victims Fund, Its revenue source is "forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected from federal offenders by U.S. Attorneys offices, federal U.S. courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons," according to Gov. Andy Beshear's office. None of the funding comes from taxpayer dollars.

But money going into the Crime Victims Fund has declined, causing the fund available to agencies to be cut by $600 million this year, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

A bill to replenish the fund — the VOCA Fix Act — was passed by the U.S. House in March, and approved by the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden in July. The law will add funds to the Crime Victims Fund by depositing fees collected from deferred prosecutions.

But replenishing the funds will take time, so agencies are receiving fewer VOCA dollars through this year's allocation.

Oasis, an Owensboro-based domestic violence shelter, received $624,269 for fiscal year 2020-21, Beshear's office announced Thursday. Andrea Robinson, Oasis' executive director and president of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said Oasis' allocation from the fund declined.

"The reduction was expected," Robinson said. "... It's a loss of income, but it won't affect our operations."

The 15 domestic violence programs in Kentucky were affected differently by the decline in VOCA funds, Robinson said.

"Other programs may find they have a more significant decrease, and that could affect their ability to provide services," Robinson said.

In a written statement, Angela Yannelli, CEO for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said some domestic violence programs had more than a quarter of their VOCA funds cut.

"This year, domestic violence programs suffered a 21% total statewide cut in VOCA funding, with some regional shelter programs experiencing between 26% to 34% reductions to their budgets," Yannelli said. "This has already translated to layoffs of essential staff positions and could leave some survivors without the shelter and services they need.

"Although Congress passed legislation, often referred to as the 'VOCA Fix' bill earlier this year, that will eventually replenish the VOCA funding source, it will take several years for the fund to reach previous levels. In the meantime, domestic violence shelters and other direct service providers will be faced with further cuts."

The Daviess County Attorney's Office received $62,044 from the VOCA fund.

CASA of the Ohio Valley received $211,668, which was also a decrease from previous years, said Ashley Evans-Smith, the organization's executive director. CASA trains volunteers to serve as advocates for children in court, particularly children who have experienced neglect or abuse.

"We did have one of the larger cuts, because we had a lot of VOCA support in the past," Evans-Smith said. "We would always love to have more, but our mission is still sustainable with the money we received."

Evans-Smith said the agency is grateful for VOCA financial support, and that CASA has continued to be receive funding through community donations.

"We are very lucky to have the support of our local community, and we have a very dedicated board and staff," Evans-Smith said. "So we are able to continue to do the things we do."

