Local agencies say calls for help from domestic violence victims on rise

Oct. 20—After some quiet months during the COVID-19 pandemic, area agencies that assist victims of domestic violence say their calls have picked up again.

That increase in calls for help is being noted, ironically, as October is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month nationwide.

"It's a double-edged sword," said Brooke Powell, executive director of the Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg, Kansas. "We are busy helping and serving clients, and that's sad because it's happening so often. But it's good because they are reaching out again."

Safehouse, which serves a seven-county area in Southeast Kansas, offers an emergency shelter and support system for victims as they plan their lives going forward. Powell said she thought clients weren't reaching out as much during the early months of the pandemic as they are now.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, around March 2020 and for the next month or two, we got really quiet," Powell said. "The opportunities for clients to contact us were minimized because everyone was at home. There weren't those opportunities to get away and make a phone call. As time went by, our lines started ringing again. We are very, very busy now."

Lafayette House in Joplin has had a similar experience, said Susan Hickam, executive director. The organization has been in Joplin since 1978, and offers shelter for victims, counseling, advocacy and day care.

"It actually went quiet for a little while; we received calls, but not as many," Hickam said. "People were nervous; people were scared. It was the unknown. and then, once things started to relax, the calls started increasing. We see cases now are actually more severe, because people felt they had to stay there. We saw that people who were now reaching out for help were having a higher rate of violence."

About domestic violence

Hickam said that although domestic violence primarily affects women, it is not gender specific. Domestic violence is also not limited to intimate partners. For example, it can include an adult child abusing an elderly parent or abuse among roommates.

Story continues

The significance of observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October is reflected in the statistics, local officials say.

"Domestic violence does not discriminate in any way, shape or form," Hickam said. "It affects 1 in 4 women (and) 1 in 7 men. But when you also take into the fact that children are experiencing this, whether they are witnessing the abuse in the home or that they are part of the abuse as well, then 1 in 3 people are affected by domestic violence. So this permeates our community. When you're sitting in a meeting and you look around, and there's 10 people in that meeting, you know that at least three people have experienced or been closely related to domestic violence in their lives."

According to the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, need for services in this part of the state is significant. In the southwest region of Missouri, which stretches from the state line north to Bates County and east to Oregon County, 63,436 "bed nights" of shelter were provided in 2020. Bed nights of shelter are defined as a single night that a person is housed at a shelter, excluding transitional housing. This figure is second highest among regions in the state, ranking behind only the Kansas City region.

For Powell at Safehouse, Domestic Violence Awareness Month is also important to bring these issues to the forefront. She said this month helps remind the community this abuse is happening and that it is real in the area. The awareness aids area organizations and helps victims.

"There are victims in our community that need our support," Powell said. "There are agencies like Safehouse and Lafayette House that are working with victims day in and day out. The month sparks people's interest to volunteer or find out agencies' needs to donate. It's showing victims and survivors that we support you and this community is behind you. It can also reassure the victims in what they're doing when they choose to seek help."

Ways to help

There are many opportunities available for those looking to help area agencies during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One option is for people to donate to Lafayette House's thrift store, Second Chances Resale at 802 E. 15th St. in Joplin. The donations are used for people seeking assistance at Lafayette House. If there isn't an immediate need for the items, they can be sold to help support other services offered by the shelter.

Experts say people can also support victims of domestic violence in the community.

"You can help by truly being an advocate and allowing us to teach you how to be an advocate," Hickam said. "It's a help by really opening your mind and being available to listen to someone who can identify you as a safe person."

Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month continue through October.

Thursday is designated as National Wear Purple Day. Lafayette House will have its "Silent Witness" silhouettes on display at Kansas City University this week and at Crowder College next week. The purple cutouts contain stories of local people who have experienced domestic violence and give an opportunity for silent reflection.

Safehouse Crisis Center will partner with Happy Paws and Southeast Kansas Animal Advocates for Dogs Against Domestic Violence on Saturday. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park in Pittsburg and will feature giveaways of purple bandannas, goodie bags, photos and dogs up for adoption.