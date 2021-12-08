Local agencies get grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced over $3.6 million in funding to reduce violence against women in Ohio.

The Mansfield Police Department received two grants - one for $40,706.32 and a second grant for $10,275.99. The Domestic Violence Shelter Inc. received a grant for $29,756.62.

Katherine Ezawa, executive director of The Domestic Violence Shelter Inc., said this is a competitive grant the shelter applies for every year.

"We have been funded by VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) for 15 years. These funds primarily support our Sexual Assault Services Program," she said. "This program provides trained victim advocates to respond to area emergency rooms when someone presents who’s been sexually assaulted. In addition to hospital advocacy, we also provide ongoing supportive services to survivors and their family."

Justice, strengthening services for victims

Administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services, the federal Violence Against Women Act grant program assists local governments and nonprofit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. In total, 143 grants were awarded to 101 agencies in 46 counties.

“This funding is critical to prevent or reduce crime and violence against women, while meeting the needs of survivors using a community-coordinated approach,” said DeWine in a news release.

OCJS administered two competitive grant processes for the federal fiscal year 2021 VAWA grant program. One process solicited grant proposals from victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecutors, and courts throughout Ohio. A second process was tailored specifically for community-based, culturally specific victim service applicants.

“These grants help develop effective responses to violence against women through activities that include direct services, crisis intervention, transitional housing, legal assistance to victims, court improvement, and training for law enforcement and courts,” said OCJS Executive Director Karhlton Moore.

VAWA funds also enhance the capacity of local communities to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.

