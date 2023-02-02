Local airline offering sign-on bonus program in hopes of attracting ‘best talent’

A local airline group has announced its sign-on bonus program extension through March 31.

PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, Inc, is also offering premium pay through 2026.

“Direct Entry Captains with over 950 flight hours will receive a $100,000 sign-on bonus and top-tier pay starting at $146 per hour. Experienced First Officers with over 500 flight hours will receive a $75,000 sign-on bonus and top-tier pay starting at $90 per hour,” said a company spokesperson

PSA said it is offering the pay in hopes of attracting the best talent and ensuring its customers can get to their destinations in a safe and timely manner.

“We understand that this is a very competitive landscape. Together with American, we’re investing in our team to provide the best environment for pilots to develop their careers,” said Dion Flannery, President and CEO of PSA Airlines.

In addition to the compensation package and sign-on bonus, PSA is also offering, training courses for CRJ pilots, five commutable bases, career opportunities outside the cockpit, monthly commuter hotel benefits, and travel privileges the spokesperson told News Center 7.

“We’ve developed an incredible group of pilots at PSA, and I’m proud to reward their commitment to our airline,” said Keith Stamper, Vice President of Flight Operations. “Through several important investments, we’ve worked to improve the quality of life for our pilots and build the talent pipeline needed to position our airline for long-term success.”

More information about PSA and how to apply is located on their website.