Local airplane maintenance company to layoff over 50 employees, close its doors

A plane maintenance company based out of Dayton International Airport announced it will close its doors next year.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems notified employees of the closure on Nov. 30, according to a notice filed with the state.

News Center 7 obtained the company’s WARN Notice which requires employers to give employees a 60-day notice when closing a plant or laying off large amounts of people.

Around 54 employees will be impacted when the company permanently closes on Jan. 31, 2024.

Employees will be paid wages and benefits through Jan. 31 and are eligible for vacation and other payouts.

News Center 7 has reached out to Stevens for a comment as well as Dayton International Airport.

