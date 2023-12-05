Local airports receive $746,000 in Airport Infrastructure Grant funds
FREMONT — Funding for the 2024 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was announced on Friday with five airports in Ottawa and Sandusky counties to receive the grant money.
Ohio airports are to receive almost $49.5 million, across the 96 facilities which are set to receive the money.
The office of Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, sent notice on Friday of grant money allocated by the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Infrastructure Grant program.
"Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state," Brown said. "These investments will enhance safety and operations at Ohio airports and improve travel for Ohio families and businesses."
Local airports that received Airport Infrastructure Grant funds:
• Sandusky County Regional (Clyde) — $113,000
• Erie-Ottawa International (Port Clinton) — $294,000
• Middle Bass Island — $113,000
• North Bass Island — $113,000
• Put-in-Bay — $113,000
Total = $746,000
