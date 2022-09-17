Local anti-violence group wants to help solve the murder case of a local father

A local anti-violence group is working to get answers in the murder of a local father of three.

Action News Jax got to speak with the victim’s family, who explained what they want the community to know about their loved one.

According to some of his children, having Darnell Wilson as a father was a dream. His son says his dad always motivated his children to do their best and to always do the right thing.

Doing the right thing is what Wilson’s family is hoping someone will do for them as they continue to look for answers in their father’s murder.

“Say something because that’s really hurting all of us and we just want justice for him,” said C’Mora Wilson, Wilson’s daughter.

Wilson daughter got emotional as she says she wants her dad to know she loves him. His son says he will make sure to continue looking after his siblings.

“Everything that you taught me, I’m going to pass it on to my siblings and even my kids so it’s like they say. The legacy always lives on,” said Darnell Wilson Jr., Darnell Wilson’s son.

It’s been seven months since Wilson was murdered inside his own home. Action News Jax spoke with his sister, and she says JSO is investigating but there isn’t much to go off of. She also said that the family found out about Darnell’s death from a friend who was supposed to be visiting. She said the friend walked in and found Wilson laying down in the living room.

“We were supposed to be canvassing the area to find out if anybody knew anything and asking them to speak up and if they don’t want to speak be anonymous,” said Melanese Wilson, Wilson’s sister.

That’s where Mad Dads comes in. The group advocates for victims of violence in Jacksonville.

“After the police come in and do their initial investigation, if they don’t get the results that they desire Mad Dads come out and talks to the community,” said A.J. Jordan, outreach coordinator for Mad Dads Jacksonville chapter.

If you know something, there is a $3,000 reward.

“That’s to whoever calls in with the lead that the individual will be arrested and prosecuted,” said Donald Foy, Jacksonville president of Mad Dads.

“Every person needs their parent, especially their father,” said Darnell Wilson Jr., Wilson’s son.

Due to today’s weather the canvass for Wilson was cancelled but it will resume sometime next month. If you have any information on the murder of Wilson, you’re asked to contact JSO or Crimestoppers if you’d like to remain anonymous.

