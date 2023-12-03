Local Astronaut To Lead Towel Wave At Acrisure Stadium

TechCrunch

When consumers switched to home deliveries and “digitized” their lifestyles during the pandemic, it led to a surge in e-commerce sales and thus, also, in the need for warehousing and shipping. Amazon’s "Fulfilled By Amazon" (FBA) service has boomed on its own platform, but if you’re selling on eBay or Shopify it's an expensive option, hence the need for alternatives. In the U.K., we covered how Huboo had become the upstart against FBA back in 2021 when it raised an $81 million Series B financing led by U.S.-based Mubadala Capital.