Local attorney disbarred after stealing millions from clients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 9—A local attorney has been disbarred after stealing more than $2 million from clients and spending it on cosmetic surgeries, child support, gambling, property, a boat and jewelry.

Brian Wiggins, 37, pleaded guilty to 16 felony counts on Feb. 12 in Greene County Common Pleas Court, including aggravated theft, money laundering and possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay back about $1.9 million in restitution.

The Ohio Supreme Court issued the disbarment on Monday.

Wiggins allegedly mishandled several estates or trusts he represented.

"The bulk of the charges in the indictment allege fraudulent activity related to transfer of estate and/or trust funds from the estate of a man named Ronald Lentz," Greene County prosecutor David Hayes said during a March 2020 media briefing.

Lentz, of Beavercreek, died in August 2018. Wiggins was the attorney of the estate as well as the trustee of the trust, which were valued at more than $3 million, Hayes said. The majority of the estate was to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Smile Train, a nonprofit for children with cleft lips and palates.

Tom Kollin, an attorney who represented Wiggins in the criminal proceedings, said Wiggins apologized during the sentencing hearing and intended to pay the money back. Kollin said he did not represent Wiggins during the disbarment process.

Judge Daniel Hogan, a visiting judge, heard the criminal case against Wiggins.

Wiggins originally was charged with 55 criminal counts, enough to end up with more than 70 years in prison. The other counts were dismissed in the plea deal.

In the request filed with the Ohio Supreme Court for an interim default suspension last April, which later granted in May, an investigator accused Wiggins of misappropriating estate funds from multiple estates or trusts, and noted he may still have access to additional estates and trusts.

Wiggins is incarcerated at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction's Correctional Reception Center in Orient.

Contact Eileen McClory at eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Silgan (SLGN) Stock For Now

    Silgan (SLGN) is worth retaining in the portfolio at the moment, backed by encouraging Q4 results, robust demand for vital products and positive earnings growth estimates.

  • Sudan launches vaccination roll-out for medical workers

    Sudan on Tuesday launched a coronavirus vaccination roll-out, giving priority to medical workers, state news agency SUNA said. Health care workers at Jabra isolation hospital in the capital Khartoum started to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the agency said, adding that the first phase of the roll-out will be expanded from March 15 to May 15 to include people aged 45 or older with chronic conditions. Sudan became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to benefit from COVAX facility vaccines when it received 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot on March 3.

  • What to Watch on Tuesday: Long Island Serial Killer documentary series begins

    The new series looks at possible police corruption that may have hindered the investigation into the unsolved of murders.

  • These Are the 24 Best-Loved Stocks on Wall Street Right Now

    Investors are trying to figure out what's next for the market. One way is to look at companies that analysts have the most confidence in.

  • Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy's killing

    A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in 2016, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. An off-duty police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016. Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov’s slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing.

  • Why Prince Harry Thinks Prince Charles and Prince William are "Trapped"

    Prince Harry told Oprah, "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

  • Cigna Stock Climbs After the Healthcare Giant’s Investor Day. Analysts Say Buy It Now.

    The healthcare giant Cigna said during an investor day that it expected long-term adjusted earnings growth of 10% to 13% per share.

  • Is Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock a Good Pick Right Now?

    Is Southwestern Energy (SWN) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

    Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business and said in its court filing that its largest client, GFG Alliance, had started to default on its debts. Greensill began to unravel last Monday when its main insurer stopped providing credit insurance on $4.1 billion of debt in portfolios it had created for clients including Swiss bank Credit Suisse. The court document supporting Greensill's insolvency application said without that insurance, Greensill was no longer able to sell notes backed by debts to investors, nor fund clients such as GFG in return.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Guides Light, Beats Q4 Views; Dividend Hiked

    Dick's Sporting Goods gave cautious full-year profit views while beating fourth-quarter forecasts and raising its dividend.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Covid Vaccine Takes Down Brazil Variant In Lab Test

    Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine was able to neutralize a coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil in a laboratory test published Monday. In response, BNTX stock popped Tuesday.

  • Stock Market News for Mar 9, 2021

    Wall Street closed mixed on Monday buoyed by two forces of different directions.

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • Two senators put hold on Biden's pick Haaland to head Interior Department

    Republican Senators Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis on Tuesday put holds on President Joe Biden's nomination of Representative Deb Haaland to be secretary of the U.S. Interior Department, saying they want more debate on her positions on oil and gas development. Despite the holds, Haaland is expected to be confirmed by the Senate as at least two Republicans, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, support her nomination. If approved, Haaland would become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency.

  • Bethesda is now officially part of Xbox

    Some new games 'will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,' according to Phil Spencer.

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

    Former president has said he is ‘not a fan’ of the duchess

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Eddie Murphy took 6 years off from making movies because he was tired of winning worst actor Razzie awards

    The comic legend needed to hit the reset button after the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-ranked "A Thousand Words."