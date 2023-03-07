Local attorney faces felony drug charges

Mar. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — A local attorney pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges during his 86th District Court arraignment Monday afternoon, following an investigation by state and area law enforcement.

William Dane Carey, 34, was arraigned on charges of delivery and/or manufacture of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, and using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony.

The charges followed an investigation by Michigan State Police and Traverse Narcotics Team.

A tip from the local post office in November prompted the search of a residence in the 400 block of Sixth Street. During that search, the Traverse Narcotics Team found a package addressed to Carey that contained 335 orange pills that tested positive for methamphetamine.

After finding the package, TNT reported searching Carey's home and his electronics, ultimately finding residue that also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Carey was booked at the Grand Traverse County Jail early Monday morning, prior to his arraignment before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rogers.

Carey pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, under the conditions that he not use drugs or alcohol, and stay away from social media and the "dark web," Rogers said.

News reports from 2008 show that Carey, then 19, previously had been charged in Roscommon County's 83rd District Court with "capturing an image of an unclothed person where an individual had a reasonable expectation of privacy."

Officials with 34th Circuit Court, also in Roscommon County, confirmed that this case had been bound over, but that the file was non-public.

"This is a suppressed case in the 34th Circuit Court," Terri Collini, court administrator, wrote in an email.

Michigan's Holmes Youthful Trainee Act allows offenders between the ages of 18 and 26 to have their records sealed, and possibly dismissed, if certain conditions are met.

Carey previously had worked as an attorney for Kuhn Rogers PLC in Traverse City, but is no longer associated with that firm, according a current employee of the firm on Monday afternoon.

Carey's next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 14.