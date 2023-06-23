Local attorney to plead guilty in OWI crash

Jun. 22—Local attorney Craig Alan Dechert, accused of driving intoxicated when he injured another man during a multi-vehicle crash in May 2022, is now intending to plead guilty in the case.

Recent court filings do not indicate what charge or charges Dechert is intending to plead guilty to, but he was originally arrested in July 2022 on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury as well as misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, per online court records.

According to state statute, the presiding judge in the case will have the ultimate decision on whether to accept or reject Dechert's plea. Dechert has a change of plea hearing scheduled via Zoom for 8:30 a.m. on July 6.

Dechert's charges stem from a May 23, 2022 crash between his 2018 Chevrolet Traverse and a motorcycle, which occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 266th Street and U.S. 31 North, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit did not provide specific details and information about the crash, but it did state that Dechert confirmed to authorities on scene that he was the one driving his vehicle at the time the incident occurred.

Police also noted that Dechert had an "odor of alcoholic beverage" while on scene, court documents state.

Along with an odor of alcohol, Dechert's speech was disorganized, his eyes were watery and a chemical test conducted by the Indiana Department of Toxicology revealed that his alcohol concentration equivalent was .151, per the affidavit.

The legal limit is less than 0.08.

The impact of the collision between Dechert's vehicle and the motorcycle caused a female passenger on the motorcycle to suffer an "orbital fracture, hip fracture, brain bleed, sacral fracture and maxillary fracture," investigators noted in the affidavit.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, Domanic and Amanda Robson, filed civil lawsuits against Dechert last year, seeking damages for the alleged physical and mental pain they suffered in the accident. According to the court docket, the two and Dechert reached an out-of-court settlement in December for an undisclosed amount.

According to the Indiana State Bar Association's website, Dechert — an attorney at Dechert Law Office in downtown Kokomo — has a license that is still active and in good standing, and that information appeared to be last updated on June 6, 2023.