Local attorney publicly reprimanded

Mar. 9—LEWISBURG — A local attorney appeared before the commonwealth's disciplinary board on Friday.

According to Jerry Lehocky of the disciplinary board, attorney Richard G. Scheib was accused of misconduct in execution of a Last Will and Testament for a client in 2020. It was noted Scheib had no prior history of disciplinary action since becoming an attorney in 1992.

A public reprimand is the lowest form of discipline and is preferable to probation, according to S. J. Harris Law based out of California. It is posted publicly for the public to be aware of it.

Scheib was accused of, among other things, representing a client with a concurrent conflict of interest and failing to provide competent representation based on Rules of Professional Conduct 1.1 as outlined by the disciplinary board.

He also was accused of violating a section that states "A lawyer shall not solicit any substantial gift from a client, including a testamentary gift, or prepare on behalf of a client an instrument giving the lawyer or a person related to the lawyer any substantial gift unless the lawyer or other recipient of the gift is related to the client."

S. J. Harris said many licensed health care professionals are susceptible to the type of discipline known as a public reprimand. Doctors, nurses, physical therapists, veterinarians, or other health providers can be issued a public reprimand if found guilty of a minor legal violation.