Local attorney's book examines role of plea bargaining in legal system

Mar. 18—NEW ALBANY — In a new book, a local attorney explores the effects of plea bargaining in the United States and argues that the reliance upon the practice contributes to an unjust criminal justice system.

New Albany resident Dan Canon, civil rights lawyer and professor at the University of Louisville, is the author of the book "Pleading Out: How Plea Bargaining Creates a Permanent Criminal Class." The book was released March 8.

In the book, Canon argues that "despite its nearly universal acceptance in the United States, the practice of plea bargaining is not natural, necessary or beneficial."

Canon has worked on several high-profile cases, including serving as counsel to the Kentucky plaintiffs in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage across the country.

His inspiration for writing "Pleading Out" was driven by his own experience as a lawyer. He has represented incarcerated people for about 15 years, and he discovered that most of them were there via a guilty plea, he said.

"Over the course of my years representing those people, I talked to them a lot about how they got there and what they understood about the process and what they didn't understand about the process," Canon said. "Most of them were totally clueless about what happened to them and ended up taking pleas to things that they didn't really understand and charges that may not have had anything to do with what they were originally accused of, stuff they were innocent of, so on and so forth."

"I wanted to dig into that little bit and get to the bottom of why that happens in America and why it seems to be such a uniquely American phenomenon, because no other country in the world does it that way," he said.

Canon's book examines the history of plea bargaining in the United States and the way it became standard practice.

A report from the Pew Research Center shows that only 2% of federal criminal defendants go to trial, and about 97% of federal criminal convictions come from plea bargains. On the state-level, about 94% of convictions are obtained through plea bargains.

One of the topics addressed in "Pleading Out" is the "trial penalty," or the higher sentences defendants may face if they exercise their right to a trial. Canon leads his book with the story of Paul Hayes, a Black man in Lexington who was arrested in 1972 for attempting to cash a bad check worth $88.30 at a grocery store.

At Hayes' second appearance in court, the prosecutor pushed him to take a plea bargain and take five years in prison rather than going to trial. Hayes, who had previously faced trouble with the law, insisted upon his innocence and did not want to accept the deal.

The prosecutor told Hayes if he did not accept the plea bargain, he would be charged with a habitual offenders statute, which had harsher sentencing requirements with a mandatory penalty of life in prison. Hayes declined the deal, and it went to jury trial, where he was scolded by the prosecutor for refusing to "save the court the inconvenience and necessity of a trial."

Hayes was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, and it eventually went to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the conviction was upheld in the 1978 Bordenkircher v. Hayes ruling. Justice Potter Stewart's opinion on the case stated that plea bargaining gives "mutuality of advantage" to prosecutors and defendants, and it is the job of a prosecutor to"persuade the defendant to forgo his right to plead not guilty."

"That's a real turning point in American legal history that's not talked about a lot, but I think it's a big deal, because that's really the throwing open of the gates to the prosecution to do whatever they want," Canon said.

Canon said plea bargaining was a topic of controversy in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but he has not seen much "serious conversation" about the topic in recent decades.

"It really has been regulated to the halls of academia since then," he said. "I wanted to take that conversation that's mostly been an academic conversation and translate it into something everyone can read and understand."

"I think that there is this sort of public acceptance...for a couple of generations there's been this acceptance of this is the way things are going to be, you get accused of something and you are going to take a plea, period, and almost no cases go to trial. That's the way we understand the criminal justice system. And it doesn't necessarily have to be that way, and that's the point of the book."

In "Pleading Out," he discusses the concept of a "criminal class."

"As simply as I can put it, when you slap the label of criminal on a human being, you necessarily kind of downgrade their social status," Canon said. "I think it's a thing that everyone understands. You don't hang out with criminals, you don't want to open a business with a criminal or let your kids date them. No matter how low you are on the social ladder, you get the label of criminal affixed to you, and you can go even lower. Well, that criminal class, the lowest class, has existed since humankind was a thing — since justice systems were a thing."

Canon's book discusses disproportionate effects of plea bargaining upon poor and minority communities, and he addresses the issues in four areas of focus, including policing, mass incarceration, criminal defense and prosecution."

He emphasizes the speed of obtaining convictions through plea bargaining versus jury trials, saying that plays a major role in the legal system's reliance on the practice.

"Trials are too slow and plea bargaining is very fast, so if you want to shove thousands and thousands and thousands — millions at this point — into the criminal justice system and get convictions very quickly, you have to have a mechanism for doing that, and ours is the plea bargain," he said.

In "Pleading Out," Canon profiles activists who are working to change public attitudes about various aspects of the criminal justice system, and he advocates local solutions for "restoring the jury trial and reducing the number of plea bargaining sentences."

One of the key points of "Pleading Out" is the "removal of the public" from the criminal justice system, and Canon argues that the move away from jury trials to plea bargaining is damaging "not only to criminal justice but to democracy itself."

"There's this little thing called the participation theory of democracy," Canon said. "And I talk about it a little bit in the book and how it pertains to the jury trial. Basically, if you participate in a civic activity that requires a little bit of thought, then it's going to make you care about your community a little bit. If you participate in something that requires a lot of thought and a lot of deliberation, it's going to make you care a lot."

"And the most clear example of civic participation in a meaningful way that I can think of that requires extensive deliberation is deliberating over someone's fate in a criminal jury trial. Well, we don't do that anymore, and it's been stripped out almost completely. As a result, we have a situation where people don't know much or care much about the criminal justice system."